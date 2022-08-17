Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

