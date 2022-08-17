Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,073. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

