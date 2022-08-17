Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 6,577 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,123,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 131,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,826. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.