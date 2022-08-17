Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.47 and a 200 day moving average of $404.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

