Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

VRSK traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $202.15. 12,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,180. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

