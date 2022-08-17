Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,640 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,067. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

