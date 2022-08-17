Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

