Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,841,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 44,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

