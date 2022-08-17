Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $92.75. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 73.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

