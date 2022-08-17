Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $347.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

