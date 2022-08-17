Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

