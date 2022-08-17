Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,528 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.