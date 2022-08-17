Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MMX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday.
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
