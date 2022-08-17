Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMX opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

