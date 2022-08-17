Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 51,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 71,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$705.95 million and a PE ratio of 48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

