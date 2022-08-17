Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 293,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

