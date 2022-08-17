Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.41.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. Analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

