Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %
MLCO opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
