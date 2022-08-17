Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

MLCO opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $38,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 979,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 246.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 414,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 294,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

