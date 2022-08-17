Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 10,462 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47.

