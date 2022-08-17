Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

TMO opened at $602.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,577 shares of company stock valued at $49,778,570. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

