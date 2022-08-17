Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $165.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

