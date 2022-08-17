Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.65 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 683,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

BMY opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

