Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $18.71 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

