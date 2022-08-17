Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $27.49 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

