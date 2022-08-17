Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

