Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

