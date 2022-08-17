Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 83,922 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.