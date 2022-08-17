Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

