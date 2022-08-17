Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,651. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

