Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 30.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,072,000 after acquiring an additional 816,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 98,686 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,909,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Meritor by 13,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,048,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 65,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

