Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

