MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,893.70

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $81,893.70 and $143.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056802 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,899,237 coins and its circulating supply is 170,597,309 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

