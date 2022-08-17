Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 626,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after buying an additional 99,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 697,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

