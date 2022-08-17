Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $635.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

