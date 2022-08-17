Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 194,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,329. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

