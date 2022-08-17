Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 194,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,329. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
