Minerals Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 922.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

