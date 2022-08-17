Mint Club Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $493,335.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034593 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

