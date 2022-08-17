Miramar Capital LLC Invests $356,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 317,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,386,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

