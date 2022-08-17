Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 166 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.