Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 36.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 27.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Boeing by 92.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. 100,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,301. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

