Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,006,036. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

