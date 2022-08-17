Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 897 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,801. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

