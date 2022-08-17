Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $231,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 118,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.