Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $520,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 134,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,651. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

