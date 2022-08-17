Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $174.90. The stock had a trading volume of 291,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

