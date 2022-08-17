Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 11,547 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 30,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,395. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.