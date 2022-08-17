Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 116 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $147.98. 41,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,491. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

