Mist (MIST) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

Mist (MIST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $238,981.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

