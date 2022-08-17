Mithril (MITH) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $24.85 million and $3.62 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00230356 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

