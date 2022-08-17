Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
