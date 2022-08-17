MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

